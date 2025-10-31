October 31, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In IDEXX Laboratories Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.51%. Currently, IDEXX Laboratories has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion.

Buying $100 In IDXX: If an investor had bought $100 of IDXX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $899.08 today based on a price of $633.13 for IDXX at the time of writing.

IDEXX Laboratories's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

