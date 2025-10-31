Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Ollie's Bargain Outlet 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.08%. Currently, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion.

Buying $1000 In OLLI: If an investor had bought $1000 of OLLI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,386.09 today based on a price of $121.44 for OLLI at the time of writing.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

