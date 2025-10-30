October 30, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Performance Food Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.06%. Currently, Performance Food Group has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion.

Buying $100 In PFGC: If an investor had bought $100 of PFGC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $422.45 today based on a price of $96.66 for PFGC at the time of writing.

Performance Food Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PFGC Logo
PFGCPerformance Food Group Co
$96.66-1.73%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved