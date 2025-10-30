Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Coeur Mining Stock In The Last 10 Years

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.17%. Currently, Coeur Mining has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion.

Buying $100 In CDE: If an investor had bought $100 of CDE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $628.17 today based on a price of $17.85 for CDE at the time of writing.

Coeur Mining's Performance Over Last 10 Years

