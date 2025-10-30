Major Decision: Jesse J Geiger Exercises Options, Realizing $9.62M At Medpace Hldgs

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on October 29, Geiger, President at Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday revealed that Geiger, President at Medpace Hldgs in the Health Care sector, exercised stock options for 23,028 shares of MEDP stock. The exercise price of the options was $166.73 per share.

During Thursday's morning session, Medpace Hldgs shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $584.57. Considering the current price, Geiger's 23,028 shares have a total value of $9,622,019.

Get to Know Medpace Hldgs Better

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms. It also offers ancillary services, including bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has more than 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and its operations are primarily based in the US, with additional presence in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Medpace Hldgs's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Medpace Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.74% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 29.84% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Medpace Hldgs's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 3.95.

Debt Management: Medpace Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Medpace Hldgs's P/E ratio of 40.83 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 7.49 , Medpace Hldgs's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Medpace Hldgs's EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.42 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Medpace Hldgs's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.