Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 40.93 60.80 9.97 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 31.77 9.13 5.33 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Pure Storage Inc 238 24.32 9.92 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 28.55 1.31 0.98 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Super Micro Computer Inc 31.36 4.97 1.51 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 20.20 23.36 3.58 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Turtle Beach Corp 17.05 2.83 0.98 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 61.16 10.99 3.72 5.63% $0.39 $1.0 7.36%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Apple, the following trends become clear:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 40.93 is lower than the industry average by 0.67x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 60.8 , which is 5.53x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.97 , which is 2.68x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.71% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 79.56x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 43.72x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 9.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 7.36%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Key Takeaways

In comparison to its peers in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, Apple's PE ratio is low, indicating potential undervaluation. However, its PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance and growth prospects compared to its industry counterparts.

