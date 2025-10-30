Evaluating Amazon.com Against Peers In Broadline Retail Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.11 7.36 3.70 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 20.75 3.01 3.07 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.85 3.85 3.55 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 56.70 20.37 4.83 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 80.38 9.54 5.01 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 160.35 12.48 1.84 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.57 1.53 0.29 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 22.07 9.64 4.40 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Dillard's Inc 16.87 4.97 1.47 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.77 1.62 0.64 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.81 4.24 3.13 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.22 4.29 2.55 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 11.10 1.18 0.24 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 66.40 4.88 1.38 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.56 0.45 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 71 10.46 0.54 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 40.29 6.17 2.2 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

At 35.11 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.87x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.36 , which is 1.19x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.7 , surpassing the industry average by 1.68x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.18% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion is 5.91x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.33%, outperforming the industry average of 10.76%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Amazon.com in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

