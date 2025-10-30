In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) alongside its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 58.99 50.34 30.90 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 98.97 24.87 31.16 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 158.28 7.19 14.57 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 29.86 4.70 6.82 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Intel Corp 1378 1.85 3.40 3.98% $0.47 $3.54 6.17% Qualcomm Inc 17.25 7.09 4.61 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 258.17 25.76 44 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Texas Instruments Inc 29.19 8.76 8.50 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 59.81 3.39 11.27 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 28.63 15.40 20.80 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% NXP Semiconductors NV 25.30 5.13 4.33 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 29.39 3.27 1.57 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 238.22 37.97 53.16 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% First Solar Inc 20.66 3.03 5.98 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% STMicroelectronics NV 42.55 1.23 1.95 1.33% $0.64 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 48.95 2.65 3.41 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.39 1.57 2.37 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Rambus Inc 53.03 9.30 17.85 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 31.37 2.07 3.10 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Average 142.28 9.18 13.27 4.22% $4.32 $4.51 27.82%

By closely examining NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 58.99 is lower than the industry average by 0.41x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 50.34 relative to the industry average by 5.48x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 30.9 , which is 2.33x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% , which is 24.5% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 7.39x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $33.85 Billion is 7.51x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 27.82%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the stock may be overvalued based on its book value and sales. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance and growth potential for NVIDIA compared to its industry counterparts.

