If You Invested $100 In CoStar Group Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.68%. Currently, CoStar Group has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion.

Buying $100 In CSGP: If an investor had bought $100 of CSGP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,333.27 today based on a price of $69.09 for CSGP at the time of writing.

CoStar Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.