If You Invested $100 In Apple Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.5%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion.

Buying $100 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $100 of AAPL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,414.19 today based on a price of $270.15 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Apple's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

