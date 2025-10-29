If You Invested $100 In Varonis Systems Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.85%. Currently, Varonis Systems has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion.

Buying $100 In VRNS: If an investor had bought $100 of VRNS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $587.29 today based on a price of $32.56 for VRNS at the time of writing.

Varonis Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.