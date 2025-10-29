Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Brookfield Stock In The Last 20 Years

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.84%. Currently, Brookfield has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In BN: If an investor had bought $1000 of BN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,337.65 today based on a price of $46.55 for BN at the time of writing.

Brookfield's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.