Here's How Much $100 Invested In Jones Lang LaSalle 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.36%. Currently, Jones Lang LaSalle has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion.

Buying $100 In JLL: If an investor had bought $100 of JLL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $257.55 today based on a price of $303.45 for JLL at the time of writing.

Jones Lang LaSalle's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

