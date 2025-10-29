Insider Move: Richard D Kinder Invests $25.96M In Kinder Morgan Stock

On October 28, a substantial insider purchase was made by Richard D Kinder, Executive Chairman at Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Kinder made a significant move by purchasing 1,000,000 shares of Kinder Morgan as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $25,964,900.

At Wednesday morning, Kinder Morgan shares are up by 0.46%, trading at $26.2.

All You Need to Know About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in the US, with an interest in or an operator on more than 80,000 miles of gas, refined products, and carbon dioxide pipelines. The company also owns one of the largest portfolios of gas and refined products storage and terminals. Most of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Kinder Morgan: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Kinder Morgan displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 51.66% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Kinder Morgan's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.28.

Debt Management: Kinder Morgan's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.06.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Kinder Morgan's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 21.38 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.53 , Kinder Morgan's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 13.11 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

