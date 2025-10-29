Insider Move: Efstathios A Kouninis Exercises Options, Realizing $462K At Pegasystems

Highlighted on October 28, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Kouninis, SVP at Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Kouninis, SVP at Pegasystems, a company in the Information Technology sector, just exercised stock options worth 11,250 shares of PEGA stock with an exercise price of $23.64.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Pegasystems shares down by 1.08%, trading at $64.78. At this price, Kouninis's 11,250 shares are worth $462,825.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pegasystems

Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process management. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process management with customer relationship management applications. The company focuses on enterprise-size customers in the financial, insurance, and healthcare industries.

Pegasystems: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Pegasystems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 72.23% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Pegasystems's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.25.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Pegasystems's P/E ratio of 42.66 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 7.2 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.15 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

