Insider Move: Kenneth Stillwell Exercises Options, Realizing $1.78M At Pegasystems

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on October 28, by Kenneth Stillwell, COO at Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Stillwell, COO at Pegasystems, exercising stock options for 52,828 shares of PEGA. The total transaction was valued at $1,781,888.

As of Wednesday morning, Pegasystems shares are down by 1.08%, with a current price of $64.78. This implies that Stillwell's 52,828 shares have a value of $1,781,888.

Get to Know Pegasystems Better

Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process management. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process management with customer relationship management applications. The company focuses on enterprise-size customers in the financial, insurance, and healthcare industries.

Understanding the Numbers: Pegasystems's Finances

Revenue Growth: Pegasystems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 72.23% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Pegasystems exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.25.

Debt Management: Pegasystems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 42.66 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Pegasystems's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 7.2 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Pegasystems's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 30.15, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

