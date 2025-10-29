Rifat Kerim Akgonul At Pegasystems Capitalizes: Options Exercised, Resulting In $2.80M

In a new SEC filing on October 28, it was revealed that Akgonul, Chief Product Officer at Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Akgonul, Chief Product Officer at Pegasystems, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 70,000 shares of PEGA as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $2,801,500.

As of Wednesday morning, Pegasystems shares are down by 0.52%, with a current price of $65.15. This implies that Akgonul's 70,000 shares have a value of $2,801,500.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pegasystems

Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process management. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process management with customer relationship management applications. The company focuses on enterprise-size customers in the financial, insurance, and healthcare industries.

Understanding the Numbers: Pegasystems's Finances

Revenue Growth: Pegasystems displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 72.23% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Pegasystems's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.25.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 42.66 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Pegasystems's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 7.2 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.15, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Pegasystems's Insider Trades.

