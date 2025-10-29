In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 40.82 60.64 9.94 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 28.07 8.06 4.71 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 28.53 1.31 0.98 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 232.54 23.76 9.69 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% Super Micro Computer Inc 31.17 4.94 1.50 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 20.52 23.73 3.64 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 25.85 8.04 3.64 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 17.32 2.88 1 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 54.86 10.39 3.59 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

Through a meticulous analysis of Apple, we can observe the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 40.82 significantly below the industry average by 0.74x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 60.64 which exceeds the industry average by 5.84x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.94 , which is 2.77x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% , which is 29.55% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion is 86.19x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% exceeds the industry average of 7.09%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 .

This implies that the company maintains a balanced financial structure with a reasonable level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects. Overall, Apple appears attractively valued based on its financial metrics and industry position.

