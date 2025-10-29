Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.95 7.33 3.69 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 20.41 2.88 3.02 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.87 3.86 3.55 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 56.56 20.32 4.82 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 82.32 9.77 5.13 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 159.60 12.42 1.83 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.63 1.54 0.29 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 22.13 9.58 4.57 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.98 1.66 0.65 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.81 4.95 1.47 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 36.07 4.27 3.15 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.34 4.31 2.56 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 11.19 1.19 0.24 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 68.15 5.01 1.41 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.83 0.47 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 70.67 10.41 0.54 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 40.5 6.18 2.22 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

Through a detailed examination of Amazon.com, we can deduce the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 34.95 significantly below the industry average by 0.86x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.33 which exceeds the industry average by 1.19x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.69 , surpassing the industry average by 1.66x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.18% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.33%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.76%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Amazon.com against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting a premium valuation based on assets and sales. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong profitability and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.