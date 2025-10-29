In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.27 9.68 10.90 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 28.51 8.91 8.87 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 11.59 1.13 2.35 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 95.08 16.70 22.81 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 12.03 4.69 5.97 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 424.50 6.57 3.25 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 179.56 1.98 959.19 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 45.04 2.31 3.14 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 28.39 8.09 4.05 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 8 0.77 1.71 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 14.90 2.74 1.53 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 34.21 3.04 1.27 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 21.53 0.76 1 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 19.16 3.03 0.82 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Taboola.com Ltd 88.75 1.14 0.65 -0.45% $0.02 $0.14 8.71% Average 72.23 4.42 72.61 2.62% $3.53 $5.56 12.13%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends can be discerned:

At 27.27 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.38x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.68 , which is 2.19x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.9 , which is 0.15x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 7.03% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.12x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.02 Billion is 7.02x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 21.61%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.13%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Meta Platforms demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong sales relative to its market value. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

