Assessing Microsoft's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 39.74 11.73 14.36 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 65.01 33.15 13.71 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 117.98 17.80 16.28 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 138.36 19.15 17.03 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 34.21 31.94 10.49 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 158.22 8.10 110.79 16.85% $0.61 $0.08 594.48% Gen Digital Inc 27.82 6.96 3.94 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 263.84 8.67 9.65 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% UiPath Inc 538.67 5.15 5.90 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% CommVault Systems Inc 82.83 30.80 6.02 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 24.56 2.45 4.81 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 25.30 9.02 7.35 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 121 3.94 5.37 1.83% $0.02 $0.1 2.69% Average 133.15 14.76 17.61 7.06% $0.78 $1.51 64.8%

By analyzing Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

At 39.74 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.3x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.73 , which is 0.79x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio is 14.36 , which is 0.82x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 1.13% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 56.96x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 34.72x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1% compared to the industry average of 64.8%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may be a concern for long-term performance compared to industry peers.

