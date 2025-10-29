In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 57.27 48.88 30 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 95.63 24.04 30.11 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 154.50 7.02 14.23 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 29.24 4.60 6.68 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Intel Corp 1384.33 1.86 3.41 3.98% $0.47 $3.54 6.17% Qualcomm Inc 17.47 7.18 4.67 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 262.26 26.17 44.70 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Texas Instruments Inc 30.40 9.12 8.85 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 60.90 3.45 11.48 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.32 5.34 4.51 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 28.42 15.29 20.66 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 27.42 3.05 1.46 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 225.25 35.91 50.27 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% First Solar Inc 20.48 3.01 5.93 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% STMicroelectronics NV 43.47 1.26 1.99 1.33% $0.64 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 49.33 2.67 3.43 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 14.10 1.76 2.45 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 31.98 2.11 3.16 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 49.39 8.66 16.63 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 3.66% Average 141.72 9.03 13.03 4.12% $4.31 $4.5 26.54%

Upon analyzing NVIDIA, the following trends can be observed:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 57.27 , which is 0.4x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 48.88 relative to the industry average by 5.41x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 30.0 , which is 2.3x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% is 24.6% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 7.41x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 7.52x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 55.6%, outperforming the industry average of 26.54%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and growth within the industry sector.

