Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kinross Gold Stock In The Last 10 Years

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.59%. Currently, Kinross Gold has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion.

Buying $100 In KGC: If an investor had bought $100 of KGC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,132.10 today based on a price of $23.54 for KGC at the time of writing.

Kinross Gold's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

