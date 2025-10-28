October 28, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Phillips 66 Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.75%. Currently, Phillips 66 has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In PSX: If an investor had bought $1000 of PSX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,864.55 today based on a price of $134.40 for PSX at the time of writing.

Phillips 66's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

