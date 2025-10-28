Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Paycom Software Stock In The Last 10 Years

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.63%. Currently, Paycom Software has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In PAYC: If an investor had bought $1000 of PAYC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,092.36 today based on a price of $198.50 for PAYC at the time of writing.

Paycom Software's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

