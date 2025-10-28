$100 Invested In Arthur J. Gallagher 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.22%. Currently, Arthur J. Gallagher has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion.

Buying $100 In AJG: If an investor had bought $100 of AJG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $257.93 today based on a price of $272.50 for AJG at the time of writing.

Arthur J. Gallagher's Performance Over Last 5 Years

