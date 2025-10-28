October 28, 2025 6:16 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Intuit Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.39%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $189.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In INTU: If an investor had bought $1000 of INTU stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,962.67 today based on a price of $678.04 for INTU at the time of writing.

Intuit's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

INTU Logo
INTUIntuit Inc
$678.04-0.78%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved