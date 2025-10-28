Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Gartner Stock In The Last 15 Years

Gartner (NYSE:IT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.9%. Currently, Gartner has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In IT: If an investor had bought $1000 of IT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,010.34 today based on a price of $255.58 for IT at the time of writing.

Gartner's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.