$1000 Invested In MercadoLibre 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.78%. Currently, MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In MELI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MELI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $35,780.02 today based on a price of $2270.60 for MELI at the time of writing.

MercadoLibre's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

