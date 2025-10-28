Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Costco Wholesale Stock In The Last 10 Years

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.32%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $411.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In COST: If an investor had bought $1000 of COST stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,837.57 today based on a price of $929.05 for COST at the time of writing.

Costco Wholesale's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.