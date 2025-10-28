Efstathios A Kouninis At Pegasystems Decides to Exercises Options Worth $346K

A large exercise of company stock options by Efstathios A Kouninis, SVP at Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on October 27, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Kouninis, SVP at Pegasystems, exercised stock options for 8,006 shares of PEGA. The transaction value amounted to $346,980.

As of Tuesday morning, Pegasystems shares are down by 1.73%, with a current price of $65.49. This implies that Kouninis's 8,006 shares have a value of $346,980.

Get to Know Pegasystems Better

Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process management. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process management with customer relationship management applications. The company focuses on enterprise-size customers in the financial, insurance, and healthcare industries.

Key Indicators: Pegasystems's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Pegasystems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 72.23% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Pegasystems's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.25.

Debt Management: Pegasystems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 43.41 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 7.33 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.69, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Pegasystems's Insider Trades.

