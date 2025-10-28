In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 54.56 46.56 28.58 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 92.83 23.33 29.22 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 155.49 7.06 14.32 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 29 4.56 6.62 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Qualcomm Inc 18.12 7.44 4.84 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 270.64 27 46.13 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Intel Corp 1318 1.77 3.25 3.98% $0.47 $3.54 6.17% Texas Instruments Inc 30.86 9.26 8.98 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 61.83 3.51 11.65 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.41 5.84 4.67 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 28.91 15.56 21.01 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 27.10 3.02 1.45 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 215.22 34.31 48.03 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% First Solar Inc 21.17 3.11 6.13 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% STMicroelectronics NV 43.91 1.27 2.01 1.33% $0.64 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 50.17 2.71 3.49 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.96 1.74 2.43 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Rambus Inc 53.84 9.95 19.10 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.22 1.99 2.99 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Average 138.2 9.08 13.13 4.18% $4.31 $4.5 28.02%

Through a detailed examination of NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 54.56 is 0.39x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 46.56 relative to the industry average by 5.13x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 28.58 , surpassing the industry average by 2.18x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% that is 24.54% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 7.41x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 7.52x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 55.6%, which surpasses the industry average of 28.02%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing well financially and experiencing strong growth compared to its industry counterparts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.