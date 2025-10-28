Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Texas Pacific Land 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 31.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.52%. Currently, Texas Pacific Land has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In TPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of TPL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $223,422.88 today based on a price of $929.40 for TPL at the time of writing.

Texas Pacific Land's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

