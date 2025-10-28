If You Invested $1000 In Strategy Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.64%. Currently, Strategy has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSTR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $34,858.22 today based on a price of $295.04 for MSTR at the time of writing.

Strategy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

