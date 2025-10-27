Here's How Much $100 Invested In CSX 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.64%. Currently, CSX has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion.

Buying $100 In CSX: If an investor had bought $100 of CSX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $393.73 today based on a price of $36.02 for CSX at the time of writing.

CSX's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.