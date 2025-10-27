October 27, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Palantir Technologies Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 63.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 79.58%. Currently, Palantir Technologies has a market capitalization of $446.94 billion.

Buying $100 In PLTR: If an investor had bought $100 of PLTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,759.81 today based on a price of $189.39 for PLTR at the time of writing.

Palantir Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

