Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cencora Stock In The Last 10 Years

Cencora (NYSE:COR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.58%. Currently, Cencora has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion.

Buying $100 In COR: If an investor had bought $100 of COR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $707.32 today based on a price of $336.05 for COR at the time of writing.

Cencora's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.