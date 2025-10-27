$1000 Invested In Cameco 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.4%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In CCJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CCJ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,267.73 today based on a price of $86.70 for CCJ at the time of writing.

Cameco's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

