Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Amazon.com Stock In The Last 15 Years

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.75%. Currently, Amazon.com has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion.

Buying $1000 In AMZN: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMZN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $27,921.02 today based on a price of $227.15 for AMZN at the time of writing.

Amazon.com's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

