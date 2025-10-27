Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Advanced Energy Indus Stock In The Last 10 Years

Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.49%. Currently, Advanced Energy Indus has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In AEIS: If an investor had bought $1000 of AEIS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,213.68 today based on a price of $205.55 for AEIS at the time of writing.

Advanced Energy Indus's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

