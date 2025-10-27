October 27, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In TD Synnex 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.37%. Currently, TD Synnex has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion.

Buying $100 In SNX: If an investor had bought $100 of SNX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,721.06 today based on a price of $154.96 for SNX at the time of writing.

TD Synnex's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

