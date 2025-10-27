Here's How Much $1000 Invested In LPL Finl Hldgs 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.14%. Currently, LPL Finl Hldgs has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In LPLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of LPLA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,728.77 today based on a price of $340.25 for LPLA at the time of writing.

LPL Finl Hldgs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

