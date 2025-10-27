In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) alongside its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.79 9.51 10.71 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 27.71 8.66 8.62 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 11.23 1.09 2.28 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 95.62 16.79 22.95 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 12.31 4.80 6.11 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 396.16 6.13 3.03 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 176 1.94 940.20 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 29.43 8.39 4.20 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 44.54 2.29 3.10 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.03 0.77 1.71 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 15.16 2.79 1.55 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 34.62 3.08 1.29 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 23.86 0.84 1.11 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 19.05 3.01 0.82 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Taboola.com Ltd 90 1.15 0.66 -0.45% $0.02 $0.14 8.71% Average 70.27 4.41 71.26 2.62% $3.53 $5.56 12.13%

Through a detailed examination of Meta Platforms, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 26.79 is 0.38x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.51 , which is 2.16x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.71 , which is 0.15x the industry average.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% , which is 7.03% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.12x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.02x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 21.61%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.13%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Meta Platforms demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong financial performance within the Interactive Media & Services industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.