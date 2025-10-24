Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs Stock In The Last 5 Years

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.48%. Currently, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In BJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of BJ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,320.94 today based on a price of $90.88 for BJ at the time of writing.

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.