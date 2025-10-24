October 24, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cardinal Health 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.8%. Currently, Cardinal Health has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion.

Buying $100 In CAH: If an investor had bought $100 of CAH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $337.06 today based on a price of $161.88 for CAH at the time of writing.

Cardinal Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

