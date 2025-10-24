October 24, 2025 12:16 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Analog Devices Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.31%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADI: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $14,186.81 today based on a price of $238.84 for ADI at the time of writing.

Analog Devices's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADI Logo
ADIAnalog Devices Inc
$238.84-1.83%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved