Insider Transaction: Maria Smith Sells $2.80M Worth Of Oracle Shares

Maria Smith, EVP at Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), executed a substantial insider sell on October 24, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle. The total transaction value is $2,803,122.

Oracle shares are trading up 1.18% at $283.38 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used by the world's largest companies for high-volume online transaction processing workloads. Besides databases, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning platforms and cloud infrastructure that play an increasingly important role in large language model training and inferencing.

Financial Insights: Oracle

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Oracle showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.17% as of 31 August, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 67.28% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Oracle's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.04. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, Oracle faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 64.83 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 13.67 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 36.3, Oracle presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.