In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 39.39 58.52 9.59 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 28.25 8.11 4.74 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Pure Storage Inc 228.37 23.33 9.52 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 27.28 1.25 0.94 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Super Micro Computer Inc 28.52 4.52 1.37 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 20.85 24.12 3.70 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 26.66 7.52 3.66 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 17.24 2.86 0.99 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 53.88 10.24 3.56 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

After a detailed analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 39.39 is 0.73x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 58.52 , which is 5.71x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.59 , surpassing the industry average by 2.69x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% , which is 29.55% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 86.19x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% exceeds the industry average of 7.09%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 .

This implies that the company maintains a balanced financial structure with a reasonable level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance metrics, outperforming its industry counterparts. This suggests that Apple may be a favorable investment option based on its financial indicators.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.