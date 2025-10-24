In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 51.90 44.29 27.18 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 88.28 22.19 27.79 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 140.71 6.39 12.96 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 27.23 4.28 6.22 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Qualcomm Inc 16.41 6.74 4.39 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Intel Corp 1272 1.71 3.14 -2.95% $0.47 $3.54 0.2% ARM Holdings PLC 252.42 25.19 43.02 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Texas Instruments Inc 31.36 9.42 9.13 8.26% $2.09 $2.58 6.61% Analog Devices Inc 61.91 3.51 11.67 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.31 5.82 4.65 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 28.02 15.07 20.36 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 26.17 2.91 1.40 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 209.68 33.42 46.79 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% First Solar Inc 19.57 2.87 5.67 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% STMicroelectronics NV 43.55 1.26 1.99 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% ON Semiconductor Corp 49.31 2.67 3.43 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.83 1.72 2.40 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.19 1.99 2.99 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 48.16 8.90 17.09 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Average 132.51 8.67 12.51 3.69% $4.31 $4.48 26.58%

By closely studying NVIDIA, we can observe the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 51.9 , which is 0.39x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 44.29 which exceeds the industry average by 5.11x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 27.18 , which is 2.17x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% , which is 25.03% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 7.41x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 7.56x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 55.6%, outperforming the industry average of 26.58%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

