October 24, 2025

If You Invested $1000 In Goldman Sachs Group Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.02%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In GS: If an investor had bought $1000 of GS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,023.05 today based on a price of $769.69 for GS at the time of writing.

Goldman Sachs Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

